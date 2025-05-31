Written Exams for Posts Under P&RD Dept Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

The written examinations for the posts of District Programme Manager (DPM) and Additional District Programme Manager (ADPM) under the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department, scheduled for June 1, 2025, have been postponed. The decision has been taken by the competent authority in view of the sudden deterioration in weather conditions.

As per the original schedule, the examination for the post of ADPM was to be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon, while the examination for the post of DPM was slated from 01:30 PM to 03:30 PM. Both examinations were to be conducted at the TC Government Girls’ Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School in Gauhati Club locality.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official notifications for updates regarding the revised examination schedule.

"This is to inform all concerned that the Written Examinations for the post of District Project Manager (DPM) and Additional District Project Manager (ADPM), which was scheduled to be held on 01/06/2025, have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The revised date for the aforementioned Written Examinations will be notified in due course," the notification read.

