ADRE Skill Tests, Oral Exams to Begin from June 15: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the next phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) process, including computer, skill, driving, and oral tests, will commence from June 15, 2025. The announcement was made during a Facebook Live session, where the Chief Minister addressed concerns surrounding the timeline and clarity of the recruitment process.

Advertisment

CM Sarma stated that specific ADRE exams—particularly for Grade III Driver, Stenographer, and Electrician posts under APDCL—have already been conducted. “We have now decided that the computer test for Grade III, the driving test for drivers, and the skill tests for stenographers and electricians will begin on June 15. We aim to complete all these assessments within a one-month timeframe,” the Chief Minister affirmed.

He further added that the oral/viva examinations for Grade IV candidates who have qualified the written test will also start from June 15 and be completed within a similar one-month period. “In the next two to three days, we will release an official notification specifying the exact dates and schedules. I urge all successful candidates to start preparing for the respective tests,” CM Sarma advised.

In addition to updates on ADRE, the Chief Minister also addressed the timeline for the Graduate and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment process. He confirmed that the provisional results for these exams will be published on June 5. “Following the announcement of results, we will initiate document verification. Those with genuine documents will be declared as selected candidates,” he stated.