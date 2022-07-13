Yashwant Sinha Arrives To Warm Welcome In Guwahati

The opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha landed in Guwahati at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday for his visit of Assam to seek support for his candidature.

He landed to a warm reception from leaders and legislators of opposition parties in Assam.

Congress President Bhupen Borah, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia, Trinamool Congress President Ripun Borah, legislator Rakibul Hussain among others were present to welcome the presidential candidate.

Congress MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed and Zakir Hussain Sikdar, along with All India United Democratic Front’s Animul Islam were also present.

According to reports, Sinha will head towards Hotel Vivanta from the airport where he is expected to dock.