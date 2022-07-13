Yashwant Sinha Arrives To Warm Welcome In Guwahati

The opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha landed in Guwahati at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday for his visit of Assam to seek support for his candidature.
He landed to a warm reception from leaders and legislators of opposition parties in Assam.
Congress President Bhupen Borah, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia, Trinamool Congress President Ripun Borah, legislator Rakibul Hussain among others were present to welcome the presidential candidate.
Congress MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed and Zakir Hussain Sikdar, along with All India United Democratic Front’s Animul Islam were also present.
According to reports, Sinha will head towards Hotel Vivanta from the airport where he is expected to dock.
From there, he is scheduled to address a gathering organised by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.
He is also slated to interact with media personnel here in the evening.
Meanwhile, the opposition camp is full of optimism of Sinha’s victory in the upcoming elections to be held on July 18.
It may be noted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu had visited Assam last week to meet with legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) to seek their support.