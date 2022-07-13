Special NIA Court Convicts 2 Accused In Manipur Raj Bhawan Bombing Case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Imphal convicted two accused in the January 19, 2021 Manipur Raj Bhawan grenade attack.

The court also said that it will hear the quantum of sentence of the two convicts and pronounce its verdict on July 16.

The two convicts in question, Lisham Ibosana alias Micheal, aged 42 years is from Khongman Lisham and Konsam Manithoi, aged 46 years is from Lairikyengbam Leikai.

The court had earlier remanded them to judicial custody till July 12.

It may be noted that an FIR had been filed in the matter at the Imphal City Police Station on March 5, 2021.