Young Artists Spread Bihu Cheer with Sunrise Spices at Guwahati City Center

A mesmerizing display of culture was seen on Friday at the Guwahati City Center through a captivating performance by 100 young artists animating the vibrant spirit of Bihu dance.
Their perfectly synchronized performance, set to the melodic rhythm of the Bihu anthem 'Sunrise Xoite Bihu Adorugoi Bola' by ITC Sunrise Spices, left audiences spellbound.
Composed by renowned Assamese musician Bijay Shankar Das, the music video was created exclusively to celebrate the spirit of Bihu.
With vocals by Ritisha Sharma and Nitul Dadhora, the video also featured the esteemed presence of Assamese actor Madhusmita Dhihingya and the exceptionally talented Neel Tamuly.
