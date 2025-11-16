Young Artists Take Centre Stage on the Final Day of Nandinii 2025

The final day of Nandinii 2025 began with a burst of colour, creativity, and youthful energy as young artists from across the city took centre stage in a vibrant art competition. The morning atmosphere at the venue transformed into a lively canvas of imagination, with children bending eagerly over their sheets, sketching sceneries, cityscapes, and themes inspired by their own worlds.

Divided into three age groups, the participants brought their ideas to life with crayons, watercolours, and bold strokes of expression. From serene landscapes to bustling urban scenes, their artworks reflected innocence, observation, and the unfiltered creativity only children possess.

Over 100 young participants took part in the competition, making it one of the most spirited events of the Nandinii lineup. Parents, mentors, and visitors watched with pride as the young talents poured their hearts into their artworks, turning the venue into a gallery of colours and dreams.

The judging process is underway, and the results will be announced shortly, marking a fitting culmination to the three-day celebration of talent, empowerment, and community under the Nandinii banner.

The final day’s art competition proved once again that Nandinii is not just a platform for women—it is a festival that nurtures creativity across generations, inspiring the young to dream fearlessly and express freely.