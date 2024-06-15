Young Boy Robbed by Group Including Two Girls in Black Maruti Van in Guwahati

In a startling incident that took place around 9 p.m. last night, a robbery occurred on Devadaru Main Road near Hatigaon in Guwahati City. Despite the rain, a young boy heading to one Deepak Kalita's residence as a guest became the victim of an organized robbery.
As the boy was making his way to Kalita's house, a black Maruti van emerged from a side street onto Devadaru Road, blocking the boy's path. Two girls stepped out of the car, physically restraining the boy and demanding money. Concurrently, three boys exited the vehicle, snatching the boy's mobile phone. When the boy pleaded for the return of his phone, he was told he could have it back only if he paid for it.
Despite his protests of not having any money, the robbers took his money bag and forced him to transfer a total of Rs. 1800 through Google Pay. Only after receiving the money did they return his belongings and allow him to leave.
At the time of the incident, the road was almost deserted, with no crowd present to witness or intervene in the robbery.
Deepak Kalita has since lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Dispur police regarding the incident. In response, local residents have been urged to note the vehicle's registration number if they spot it again and report any suspicious activity to the authorities to help prevent such incidents in the future.
This alarming event has raised concerns about safety in the area, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and immediate action by city police to ensure the security of the Guwahatians.