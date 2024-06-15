Gruesome Murder in Kamrup's Mirza: Brother Kills Brother

In a shocking incident in Mirza's Manpur locality, a domestic dispute turned fatal as an elder brother brutally killed his younger sibling with a sharp dagger. The tragic event unfolded late at night, involving a violent altercation between the two brothers, identified as Prahlad Das and Naba Das.
Prahlad Das allegedly attacked Naba Das, striking him fatally on the head. Despite attempts to stage the scene as a suicide, local police swiftly apprehended Prahlad Das overnight.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, Naba Das, was transported to Gauhati Medical College hospital for postmortem examination, while the locals in Manpur reel from the shocking incident.
Prahlad Das now faces legal proceedings, with his case slated for court appearance today.