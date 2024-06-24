NIA Chargesheets 8 More in Human Trafficking of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas

In its supplementary chargesheet, the NIA named Jalil Miah, Hanan Miah, absconder Kajal Sarkar, Adhir Das, and Anwar Hussain (also known as Mama), all operating from the northeastern state of Tripura. Additional accused include absconder Kamal Das, brother of previously chargesheeted Amol Chandra Das from Silchar, and West Bengal-based Liton Chakraborty. The eighth accused is Bangladeshi national Rabiyl Hasan (also known as Rabiul Hassan).