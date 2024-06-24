NIA Chargesheets 8 More in Human Trafficking of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas

Tightening the noose around human trafficking syndicates operating across India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted eight more accused in a case involving the trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas through the Indo-Bangladesh border as part of a transnational racket.
In its supplementary chargesheet, the NIA named Jalil Miah, Hanan Miah, absconder Kajal Sarkar, Adhir Das, and Anwar Hussain (also known as Mama), all operating from the northeastern state of Tripura. Additional accused include absconder Kamal Das, brother of previously chargesheeted Amol Chandra Das from Silchar, and West Bengal-based Liton Chakraborty. The eighth accused is Bangladeshi national Rabiyl Hasan (also known as Rabiul Hassan).
Investigations revealed that Liton Chakraborty was involved in preparing Indian ID documents for Bangladeshi nationals using fake or forged supporting documents. Rabiyl Hasan was found to be well connected with arrested accused in Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
Earlier, the NIA had chargesheeted 24 Bangladeshi nationals under the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act, and Passport (Entry into India) Act. The ongoing investigation (case RC-01/2023/NIA-GUW) continues to search for absconders and other suspects, exposing a massive network of transnational human trafficking operated by various facilitators, touts, and traffickers in Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, and Bangladesh.
The probe, which began in October 2023, revealed that trafficked individuals were forced into hard labor at low wages and exploited under threat of police arrest. The case was initially registered by the Assam Special Task Force (STF) in September 2023.