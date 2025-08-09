Young Indians Parliament Regional Round 2025 Inspires Future Leaders in Guwahati

The Young Indians Parliament (YIP) – Regional Round 2025 concluded in Guwahati on Friday, bringing together over 150 students from Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya for two days of spirited debate and hands-on learning in democratic governance.

Held on August 7 and 8 at the Assam Administrative Staff College, the event was organised by Young Indians (Yi) in collaboration with the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), with participants representing more than 45 schools, including 30 government and 15 private institutions from Guwahati and Tezpur.

The inaugural session was presided over by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, who underscored the importance of youth engagement in safeguarding and strengthening India’s democratic values.

“We are here to witness the future leaders of India,” Daimary said. “This event is not just an exercise in debating; it is a platform to learn, grow, and understand the functioning of our great democracy.”

Over the course of the event, students participated in simulated parliamentary proceedings — including Question Hour, Zero Hour, debates, and bill presentations — gaining practical insights into policymaking, governance, and the responsibilities of lawmakers.

The closing ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Debabrata Das, Advisor, Higher Education, Government of Assam, who lauded Yi’s efforts in nurturing leadership skills among school students. He urged the young participants to channel their ideas towards addressing the country’s pressing challenges.

To recognise excellence, 10 awards and 13 special mentions were presented, with certificates signed by Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, lending additional prestige to the honours.

Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has been spearheading initiatives to promote leadership, entrepreneurship, and civic responsibility among India’s youth. The YIP Regional Round remains a flagship platform for students to debate, deliberate, and engage with the democratic process.

With high participation and enthusiasm, the Guwahati edition ended on a high note — inspiring a new generation of informed and confident voices ready to shape the India of tomorrow.

