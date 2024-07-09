Young Woman from Assam's Duliajan Found Dead in Guwahati

In a shocking incident, the body of a young woman hailing from Assam's Duliajan was recovered in Guwahati on Tuesday, sources said.
According to information received, the deceased has been identified as Banasmita Buragohain. Her body was recovered from a rented house in the city's Down Town area, sources said.
Banasmita was reportedly undergoing training at a beauty salon in the city.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the incident spot and recovered her body, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.
Banasmita's family members have leveled allegations against a youth named Rahul Ali. In this regard, the deceased girl's father has filed an FIR against Rahul.