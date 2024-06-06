Woman Found Dead In Assam's Tinsukia; Rape & Murder Suspected

Amid a glaring rise in crimes across Assam, a middle-aged woman was found dead in Baghjan on Thursday morning. The woman is suspected to have been raped before she was killed and her body was disposed.
The incident has sent shockwaves all over. According to locals, the deceased has been identified as the wife of a person named Suring from their locality. The woman was found dead near Baghjan EPS.
The locals have suspected that the deceased woman was raped and murdered. The dead body was spotted in the morning hours when a person went for fishing in the nearby pond.
The Baghjan Police and the Guijan Police reached the spot when the locals reported the incident right after the recovery. “The investigation into the incident is currently underway”, stated the police.
The locals are seeking for strict investigation and justice for the deceased woman. They have further appealed authorities for safe alternatives to prevent such incidents from occuring in the future.