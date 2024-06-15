Youth Arrested for Fleeing with Teenage Girl from Kerala to Assam

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after driving a teenage girl from Kerala to Guwahati, Assam, in a case reportedly motivated by love.
The girl's family had lodged a complaint at the Chandmari police station, prompting swift action from the city police. Based on the complaint, the police successfully apprehended both the young man and the teenage girl. They are currently being held in custody at the Chandmari police station.
The man is to be arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will be sent to judicial custody. It is noteworthy that this is the second such incident involving the same teenage girl, with another young man having been sent to jail a few months ago for a similar offense.