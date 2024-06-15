IIT Kharagpur Student Faizan Ahmed 'Stabbed and Shot' Before Death, New Forensic Report Finds

In a shocking development, Faizan Ahmed, a student at IIT Kharagpur hailing from Assam, was found to have been stabbed and shot before his death, as per a new forensic report by retired expert Ajay Kumar Gupta. According to the report, Ahmed, who died in 2022, was a victim of a murder conspiracy.
According to the latest findings by Dr. A.K. Gupta, there was a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Faizan’s neck and a stab wound on the right side. The report also revealed that the police had not documented these injuries through videography during their initial investigation or the first postmortem conducted at Midnapore Medical College on October 15, 2022.
Three days before Faizan’s body was discovered, his family had already expressed suspicions that he had been killed. Importantly, the room where Faizan was found was not his assigned hostel room.
The Calcutta High Court, responding to mounting concerns, ordered a second postmortem, which was carried out on May 27, 2023, at the Kolkata Police Morgue. This examination revealed that the right temporal bone of Faizan’s skull was missing, matching photographs taken the day his body was discovered in a decomposed state. Furthermore, the report ruled out previous suspicions of poisoning from an earlier report presented to the High Court.
The Calcutta HC, on March 29 last year, ordered the exhumation of Faizan’s remains from his hometown in Assam’s Dibrugarh to conduct a forensic examination by Dr. A.K. Gupta, a court-appointed expert. Faizan’s decomposed remains were transported in plywood cartons to the Kolkata Police morgue on May 24, 2024.
Dr. Gupta's final report is expected to be submitted later this month. The case is scheduled to be heard before the Calcutta HC next week, under the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, following a change from Justice Jay Sengupta’s bench, who had previously presided over it after Justice Mantha.