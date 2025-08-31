Youth Arrested for Murdering Assam Woman; Victim Left Son at Home

A local youth has been arrested for the brutal murder of Puja Das, a resident of Guwahati's Uzan Bazar. The accused, Mahesh Paswan (Basu), allegedly took Puja to New Delhi on August 23, where she was killed in an extremely violent attack.

According to police sources, the assailant reportedly severed her limbs and abandoned her body. Puja had left her home without informing her mother, leaving behind her 9-year-old son. On the day she was taken, she was reportedly served chapati and meat at Basu’s residence.

Her body was later recovered on August 24 in New Jalpaiguri, prompting Puja’s mother to allege that the murder was pre-planned. The mother is now demanding justice for her daughter.

It is also reported that Puja had ended her relationship with her husband after marriage due to his drug addiction.

The accused, Basu Paswan, is now in police custody and further investigations are underway.

