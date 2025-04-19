Youth Attacked with Blade Over Bihu Donation Dispute in Guwahati’s Odalbakra

A late-night altercation over a Bihu donation in Guwahati’s Odalbakra area turned violent, leaving a youth seriously injured after being attacked with a blade.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when a local Bihu committee from Beltoli Pahar reportedly demanded ₹1,000 as donation from Govinda Hazarika. However, Hazarika offered to contribute ₹500 instead, which led to a verbal spat with a local resident, Padmakanta Das alias “Mathuwa.”

According to eyewitnesses, the situation escalated when Das’s son allegedly misbehaved with Hazarika over the reduced amount. A heated argument ensued between Hazarika and the young man, following which Padmakanta Das allegedly attacked Hazarika with a blade, inflicting grievous injuries to his neck. Das also allegedly assaulted Hazarika’s mother during the chaos.

The injured youth was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The victim’s family has lodged a complaint with the Adagudam police outpost. Police arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sources have confirmed that the accused, Padmakanta Das, is currently serving as a jawan in the Assam Police.

Also Read: Enforcement Officer Arrested in Guwahati for Illegal Money Collection