Youth’s Body Found Among Garbage in Guwahati’s Adabari

In a shocking incident, the body of young man was found among a heap of garbage in Guwahati’s Adabari area on Monday morning.
The incident was reported near Cental Water Commission office in Adabari where the body of the youth, identified as Siddhartha Das, was found among a heap of garbage. The deceased was a resident of Shankar Nagar.
The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.
It has come to the fore that a few days ago, he returned home after undergoing treatment at a drug rehabilitation centre to recover from addiction.
Yesterday night, he came out of his house and didn’t return back. Later, today morning, his body was found.
Earlier on Saturday, a man believed to be in-charge of a de-addiction centre in Guwahati city died under mysterious circumstances.
The incident took place at the de-addiction centre in Sadilapur locality under the Jalukbari police station in the city. The deceased was identified as Dipankar Namasudra.
As per initial reports, Dipankar suddenly collapsed after he fell and lost consciousness, though he was rushed to a nearby hospital; but, the doctors declared him brought dead.
Following the incident, a case was registered at Jalukbari police station by the family members of the deceased. A person was detained by city police for questioning.