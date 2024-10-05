Youth Critical After Falling Off Building In Guwahati

Guwahati News

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear - whether it was a case of suicide or if someone deliberately pushed him.
A youth was critically injured after mysteriously falling off a building in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area on Saturday afternoon.

Sources informed that the youth, identified as Rupjyoti Kumar, mysteriously fell off from Sankalpa Eye Care building located in Zoo road Tiniali-Rajgarh locality.

Following the mishap, Kumar was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear - whether it was a case of suicide or if foul play was at work.

Local police have been notified and an investigation has been launched in regards to the incident.

