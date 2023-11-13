Youth Dies in Road Accident near Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, Family Suspects Foul Play

In a tragic road accident, a youth died on the spot near Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur locality on Diwali night (Sunday).
The deceased youth has been identified as Sunny Sarma of Zoo-Tiniali locality.
As per sources, the youth driving a two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01DG 5390 was reportedly meet in a road accident after being allegedly rammed by four-wheeler car coming from the opposite direction near Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.
However, the deceased's family members claimed foul play.
The victim's neck and abdomen have many damage marks.
The deceased's elder sister said that his brother was murdered and that miscreants attacked him with a knife.
He was discovered dead on the pavement.