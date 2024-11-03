Guwahati News

Youth Drowns to Death During Idol Immersion in Brahmaputra

As per information received, the incident occurred while three youths were taking a ritual bath in the river ahead of the Goddess Kali's idol immersion ceremony.
In a tragic incident, a young man lost his life after drowning in the Brahmaputra River while taking a bath, sources said on Sunday.

As per information received, the incident occurred while three youths were taking a ritual bath in the river ahead of the Goddess Kali’s idol immersion ceremony. The group of youths had come from Manipuri Basti to participate in the festivities.

Sources informed that two youths were rescued alive. The body of the deceased has been recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

