Assam: Boat Accident in Nagaon Claims Lives of Woman, Minor

A woman and a minor boy lost their lives in a tragic boat accident in the Kolong River in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.
According to sources, the incident occurred as the boat, carrying four passengers, capsized in the river in Roha earlier today.
The deceased individuals have been identified as Nilimai Lofong (40) and Akhtar Hussain (16), both residents of Bhakatgaon, sources said.
The boat in which they were crossing the river was en route from Manipurtup to Namgaon, when it capsized. Sources said that although two passengers managed to swim to safety to the shore, the woman and the boy were swept away by the strong currents of the water.
Right after the incident, the SDRF launched search operations and retrieved the bodies of the mother-son duo.