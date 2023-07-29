Youth Found Dead at Garage In Guwahati
Tensions flared after a youth was found dead at a garage in Guwahati’s Beharbari Chariali on Saturday morning.
The deceased youth, identified as Bikash Kumar Singh, was an employee of the vehicle repair shop namely ‘Avinash Body Garage’.
The cause of his death is yet to be established.
Basistha police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
An investigation into the matter has been initiated.
On July 28, an unidentified body of a person was found lying in the Six Mile area of Guwahati. The body was found by a pedestrian inside a transformer compartment in the area.
It is suspected that the person died after coming in contact with high voltage current, however, the truth will only emerge after proper investigation.
Local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body. It has also come to the fore that the gate of the compartment that houses the transformer was not locked, as against how it should have been.