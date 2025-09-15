Youth Found Dead Inside Car at Guwahati Railway Station Parking Lot

A dramatic scene was witnessed in Guwahati on Monday after the police found the body of a youth inside a car, which was parked at the Guwahati Railway Station parking area.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Dhiraj Deka, a resident of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali. Dhiraj had been staying in Guwahati’s Downtown area, where he worked as a driver while also running a car under an online travel agency named ECO.

As per the relatives, Dhiraj had gone out on Sunday morning to send a client of the travel agency. But he didn't come back home and stayed out of contact with his relatives since then. When every effort to contact him through phone proved futile, his brother and relatives called the travel agency, who in turn traced the location of the vehicle.

The GPS of the car showed that it was parked at the Paltan Bazar railway station parking. When relatives rushed to the location, they found Dhiraj dead in the car, with the registration number AS 01RC 7579.

One of the doors of the car was open when it was recovered, and there was no mobile phone of Dhiraj at the location.

After the appalling revelation, his family filed a case at Paltan Bazar Police Station. The police started investigating the situation behind his untimely death.

