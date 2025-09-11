Lat Mandal and Family Found Dead in Assam's Sipajhar

In a horrific tragedy at the Narikoli locality under Sipajhar in Assam's Darrang district, three members of a family were killed under dubious circumstances. They were identified as Deepak Nath (52), Pratima Nath (42), and minor son Dhritiraj Nath (12).

Deepak Nath, who allegedly lay in the courtyard, was a Lat Mandal and was considered by the locals to be an actual, social worker involved actively in social life. The reason for the death of all three victims could not be determined, and the issue is currently under investigation by the authorities.

When the sad news was received, numerous locals assembled at the family home. Village Defence Party (VDP) and police personnel also ventured into the locality for investigations.

The entire villagers is in shock as authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding this unsettling incident.

Also Read: Guwahati: Missing Teen Found Dead, Man Suspected of Murder-Suicide in Guest House