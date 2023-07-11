Wreckage Of Missing Chopper In Nepal Found; 5 Bodies Recovered

The Manang Air helicopter, which went missing near the Mount Everest in Nepal earlier today, has been found crashed in the mountains.
A rescue team recovered five bodies from the wreckage. According to reports, the private helicopter crashed at Lamjura in the mountainous Solukhumbu district shortly after the takeoff.
The helicopter was carrying five foreign tourists who were on a sightseeing tour of the world's highest peak.. The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning.
The authorities are searching for the sixth body.
The Manang Air helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). It took off from Surki in Solukhumbu and went contactless 15 minutes into the flight.
Officials said that the helicopter is believed to have hit a tree on the hill top, which may have led to the crash. The locals told the authorities that they heard a loud explosion seconds before the helicopter crashed at Chihandanda in Lamjura area.