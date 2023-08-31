Youth Found Dead Inside Rehab Centre In Guwahati; Suicide Note Recovered

A youth was mysteriously found dead inside a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Dispur area on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as one Sumit Das, a resident of Shillong in Meghalaya.
According to information received, his family had admitted him at the rehab centre just one day prior on Tuesday.
The rehab centre in question is Punarvaas Alcohol and Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Centre located at Dispur, close to the police station.
Authorities were informed soon after who reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem. Moreover, a suicide note was also recovered in the vicinity – indicating that it might be a case of self-slaughter.
Last month, a youth, identified as Naba Kalita (31) was found dead at a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Kahilipara.
The incident was reported from Aakar Rehabilitation Facility.
According to sources, the youth was admitted to the rehabilitation centre three days prior for a de-addiction process. His lifeless body was later discovered by the rehab staff.
Following his death, the caretaker of the rehab centre was arrested in connection with the matter.
According to CCTV footage, the caretaker, identified as Raktim, used to beat the deceased inmate Naba Kalita that led to his unfortunate death.
The chairperson of the State Anti-Drug and Prohibition Council Assam, Mridula Barkakati, narrated the horrific visuals of the caretaker beating the inmate displayed in the CCTV footage.
She said, “The staff members tied the hands and legs of the youth and when he was pleading for drinking water, they tied his mouth also. Being tied for several hours at night, he started feeling uneasy and collapsed. After noticing his state, they rushed him to a hospital.”
Meanwhile, the rehabilitation centre, Aakar was sealed for violating various regulations such as invalid trade licence, proper documents and registration.