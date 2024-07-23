Six Dead, Including Three Women and a Child, in Fatal Karimganj Highway Crash

A devastating road accident in the Berajal area of Karimganj's Auction Market (Nilam Bazar) resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including three women and a child. The fatal collision occurred on National Highway 8, which connects Assam and Tripura.
The incident involved a clash between a four-wheeler, bearing registration number AS 11S 8323, and an auto rickshaw, number AS 01 BC 201. The collision caused the auto rickshaw to veer off the highway and fall into a ditch. Four people from the two vehicles died on the spot, while the other passengers were rushed to Karimganj Civil Hospital in critical condition.
At the outset, only Ruhul Alom, the driver of the auto rickshaw from Chandkhira in Patharkandi, was identified. However, later, the identities of the other three deceased were subsequently confirmed as follows:
Zahida Begum (25), wife of Gulzar Hussain
Bedana Begum (50), wife of Habib Uddin
Ruhul Alom (30)
Gulzar Hussain (30)
Zahida's two-year-old son, Sajidul Hussain (18 months)
Hasena Begum (50), wife of late Riyaz Uddin
Another victim, Jakir Hussain, was referred to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for a better treatment.
Following the tragic incident, agitated locals blocked National Highway 8 in protest. The blockade was eventually lifted with the intervention of District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Yadav, restoring traffic flow on the busy route.