Youth from Guwahati Found Dead in Kerala

In a tragic incident, a youth hailing from Guwahati in Assam has reportedly died in Kerala.

The youth has been identified as Numal Rajbangshi.

According to reports, Numal had gone to Kerala with two of his friends in search of work. Family members of Numal suspect that he has been murdered by his friends. His friends have been identified as Raja and Arjun.

Numal was a resident of Santipur in Guwahati.

Family members of Numal has appealed the Assam government to help them bring back the body of Numal from Kerala so that his last rites can be performed.

One of his family members said, “He went out from the house saying that he is going to Kerala in search of a job along with two of his friends. On Sunday night, we got a call from the police stating that Numal has been found dead.”

