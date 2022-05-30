Assam

Rhino Poacher Injured in Police Firing in Assam

The injured criminal has been identified as Zakir Hussain alias Zagir.
A rhino poacher has been injured in police firing at Biswanath Chariali in Assam.

The injured criminal has been identified as Zakir Hussain alias Zagir. He was arrested by the Biswanath Police from Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district two days ago.

According to police reports, Zakir Hussain is the associate of the deceased rhino poacher Nalkur.

On Sunday night, Zakir tried to escape from the police custody when he was being taken to reveal the place where he had hidden illegal weapons. Zakir was shot in his leg after police resorted to firing.

The injured poacher has been admitted at the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for further treatment.

