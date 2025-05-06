Patient Alleges Abuse and Neglect at Guwahati's Apollo Hospital

A woman named Smita Baruah Phukan has lodged serious allegations against Apollo Hospital in Guwahati, accusing the hospital's security personnel of physical abuse. Smita, who had visited the hospital for medical treatment, claimed that she was not provided with any treatment and was instead left in the ICU for hours without care.

Advertisment

Additionally, she accused the hospital of leaving her on a stretcher outside the hospital for a prolonged period of time. Smita had recently undergone surgery at the Chennai branch of Apollo Hospital before the incident.

The woman alleged that she was deprived of medical care for 18 hours and was forcibly kept at the hospital, despite not receiving any treatment. She expressed her distress over the manner in which the hospital staff treated her during this ordeal.

Smita's claims have raised serious concerns regarding the hospital’s treatment of patients and the quality of healthcare services provided.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Arrest Apollo Hospital Doctor in POCSO Case