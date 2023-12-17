Guwahati News

Youth Gang Terrorizes Guwahati's GS Road, Evades Police After Attacking Innocent Passersby

The incident was reported near Pancham tower at the GS Road in Guwahati city.
Pratidin Time

A gang of inebriated youths terrorized GS Road with rods, bamboos, and wooden stick on Saturday night.

According to reports, without any apparent reason, the gang created ruckus on the busy road attacking several people on its way.

Speaking to the media, one of the victims said, “We were beaten up by the gang for no reason. We were returning back home after watching Bollywood singer Arijit Singh’s concert at Barsapara. The gang was carrying rods, wooden sticks and bamboos.”

After some time, the cops showed up at the scene. But, the unidentified hooligans were able to leave the area after they got a tip that they were coming.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that anti-social activities were going on inside the premises of the Pancham tower.

But as of yet, no hard data has emerged to support this.

