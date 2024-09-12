Youth Hacked to Death in Guwahati; Another Seriously Injured

Guwahati News

In a tragic incident in Guwahati, a youth identified as Pankaj Kalita was reportedly hacked to death by unidentified miscreants inside an Alto vehicle with registration number AS 01 QC 8994.

The body was discovered by a group of young students who were walking to Jaluk Paham village in the Garbhanga locality.

According to reports, the violence appears to have followed a confrontation between two parties. Additionally, another youth was thrown from a hill by miscreants and later rescued in critical condition.

He has been admitted to Lokhra Hospital for treatment. The situation remains under investigation.

