Youth Injured in Machete Attack in Guwahati, One Held

Amid Eid-al-Fitr festivities, an argument at Noonmati in Guwahati turned violent after one youth struck another in the body with a sharp machete, said police.

Noonmati Police officers responded immediately after receiving a call reporting an assault at the said locality.

The injured youth has been identified as Rajen Musahary, while, one Jugeswar Medhi has been apprehended by the police in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, the injured youth has been shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better medication.

Further investigations are underway.

Last month, an 18-year-old girl was murdered by a youth with a sharp machete over a personal dispute in Assam Karimganj.

The incident was reported at Dalgram village of Kaliganj in the district.

The deceased identified as Munwara Begum, was a student of Higher Secondary (HS) the first year in the Kaliganj Public Higher Secondary School.

She was recently promoted to HS second year, informed the father of the deceased.