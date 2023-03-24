Machete Attack in Karimganj: College Girl Hacked To Death Over Personal Dispute

An 18 year old girl was murdered by a youth with a sharp machete over a personal dispute in Assam Karimganj on Friday.

The incident was reported at Dalgram village of Kaliganj in the district.

The deceased identified as Munwara Begum, was a student of Higher Secondary (HS) first year in the Kaliganj Public Higher Secondary School.

She was recently promoted to HS second year, informed the father of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said, “We were informed about a recovery of a girl’s body in the locality and accordingly, I and my police team reached the spot. We have apprehended one Jaber Ahmed in connection to the case. The machete used to commit the crime has not been recovered yet.”

The police further informed that the accused attacked the girl in her neck, following which she collapsed and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.

Woman Brutally Assaulted in Guwahati, Battling For Life in GMCH

In another instance, a married woman in Guwahati city was brutally assaulted by a gang of three miscreants on Friday.

The incident was reported at Sunsali locality in Guwahati.

As per reports, the woman was attacked with rods and bamboos.

It is learnt that the woman sustained serious injuries on the lower part of her abdomen, head and neck. She is currently battling for life at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Following the incident, the victim's family had lodged an FIR at Noonmati police station.

On the basis of that FIR, police have apprehended Mohan Rajbongshi, Mohen Rajbongshi and Jogen Rajbongshi.

Apart from the above three accused, one Sumitra Rajbongshi and her two daughters are also suspected to be involved in the physical assault case.