Youth Kidnapped in Guwahati, Huge Ransom Demanded for Release

In a sensational incident, a youth has been allegedly kidnapped in Assam’s Guwahati.

The youth has been identified as Biswajit Hazarika.

According to reports, the youth is missing since October 9.

The kidnappers have demanded a heavy ransom from the family members of Hazarika for his release.

The family members have lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station regarding the incident.

However, the police have not been able to get any clue about the kidnappers.

Biswajit was working in a pharmacy at Jayanagar. He was kidnapped while he was on his way back from work.