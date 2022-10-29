Guwahati News

Youth Kidnapped in Guwahati, Huge Ransom Demanded for Release

The kidnappers have demanded a heavy ransom from the family members of Hazarika for his release.
Representative image
In a sensational incident, a youth has been allegedly kidnapped in Assam’s Guwahati.

The youth has been identified as Biswajit Hazarika.

According to reports, the youth is missing since October 9.

The family members have lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station regarding the incident.

However, the police have not been able to get any clue about the kidnappers.

Biswajit was working in a pharmacy at Jayanagar. He was kidnapped while he was on his way back from work.

