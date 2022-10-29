Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 325 Candidates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters at Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Saturday.

As many as 325 candidates in irrigation were given the appointment letters.

CM Sarma congratulated the candidates and said, “We have been able to recruit 325 candidates in irrigation.”

So far, engineers of most departments except Public Works Department have been recruited.

He said, “A law will be brought in the Assembly in which recruitment will be based on this Act and appointments will be made on lottery basis.”