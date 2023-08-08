Youth Missing After Jumping Off Saraighat Bridge

A youth went missing in River Brahmaputra after he allegedly jumped off Saraighat bridge on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Tuesday afternoon.
The missing youth, identified as Sanjay Das, hails from Barpeta district.
The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.
Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) reached the scene soon after and initiated rescue operations.
Jalukbari police also reached the spot to assess the situation at hand.
More details awaited