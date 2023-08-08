Two Assam Women Selected for MasterChef India Audition

Himadri Kalita
To much delight following Nayanjyoti Saikia's bagging the trophy of television's most popular cooking reality show, two women from Assam have been selected to audition for the next season of MasterChef India. The selected women are Avantika Haflongbar and Kabyashree Deka, reports emerged on Tuesday.
Kabyashree Deka is a young and dedicated food influencer who cleared her Guwahati round of auditions and got selected for the second round in Kolkata.
She confirmed the same on her Instagram story, “Since most of you know I went for the Masterchef Audition in Guwahati & I had cleared the 2 rounds of the Guwahati Audition. I am selected for the Kolkata Round of Auditions & will be there.”
Speaking to Pratidin Time Digital, Kabyashree said, “I had been receiving calls from MasterChef India for auditions for the last three years but I was unable to participate as I wasn’t prepared for it. This time I thought to participate in it and on July 31 I went for the audition that was held in Guwahati.”
“We were asked to prepare a dish of our choice along with a dessert. I chose to cook Lemon pepper chicken lollipop with ghost pepper dip and beetroot and gajar ka halwa for dessert,” she said.
There were five judges who tasted the dishes prepared by the participants and asked questions related to it, she said.
After two days, Kabyashree received a call informing her that she has been selected for the second round of audition in Kolkata and if she gets selected then she will be called to Mumbai.
The second round of audition is slated to be held on August 13-14.
Meanwhile, Avantika Haflongbar who also got selected for the second round of auditions in Kolkata shared the news on her instagram handle. She asked her followers if she could find a place with an attached kitchen. She wrote, “Hi Insta family members from Kolkata! So I will be in the city for MasterChef India’s 2nd round of auditions and I needed a place to stay with a kitchen. Any Airbnb/Homestay suggestion?”