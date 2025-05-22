Youth Robbed at Knife-Point by Two Women in Guwahati at Night

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, a youth was allegedly looted at knife-point by two women in the bustling Ganeshguri locality on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Sahil Basfor, hails from Tinsukia and had come to the city for official work.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10 PM when Sahil reached Ganeshguri. He was approached by a woman identified as Janmoni Begum. Shortly after, another woman, reportedly her accomplice—Amina Begum (initially mentioned as Manju Malhotra in local sources), arrived at the scene and threatened Sahil with a knife. The duo then robbed him of Rs 18,000 in cash.

Sahil later filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station. Acting promptly on the FIR, a police team led by Dispur officers managed to apprehend both women and successfully recovered the looted money.

Confirming the arrests, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati, Mrinal Deka said, “A youth from Tinsukia, namely Sahil Basfor, came to Guwahati for official work yesterday. After he came to Ganeshguri locality at around 10 pm last night, he was approached by one Janmoni Begum. He went along with her. Later one Amina Begum, reportedly an accomplice of Janmoni Begum, threatened Sahil at the knife point and looted Rs 18,000 from his possession. Later, the victim lodged a police complaint and based on the FIR, a team from Dispur police station managed to nab the culprits and also managed to recover the amount.”

Further investigations are on, the police official added.

