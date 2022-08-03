Youth Stabbed by Unidentified Man at Guwahati Club Bus Stand

A youth was severely injured after an unidentified man stabbed him in Guwahati Club bus stand on Wednesday. The youth has been identified as Deepak Rai of Lokhra.

As per sources, the youth was walking along the footpath when he was stabbed by an unidentified man. The man was later identified as Champion.

The incident took place in front of Gogoi tower. The injured person later came to a pharmacy.

The police was informed and the youth was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

According to reports, the incident took place over drugs.