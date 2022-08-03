Opposition MPs refuse to join Tiranga Bike Rally

The opposition MPs on Wednesday didn’t take part in the Tiranga bike rally that was flagged off by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal were present at the flagging off event from Red Fort to Vijay Chowk near Parliament.

Congress said, “The tricolor is in our hearts, it is in our veins as blood. On December 31, 1929, Pandit Nehru while hoisting the tricolor on the banks of river Rabi said, 'Now the tricolor has been hoisted, it should not be bowed'. Let us all make this tricolor our identity, which gives the message of unbroken unity of the country. Jai Hind.” They also shared a picture of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru with tricolor in hand.