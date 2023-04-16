Assam: Man Punch Friend To Death During Alcohol-Fueled Clash

In yet another heinous incident, a youth has been arrested for killing his friend at Naobaicha's Dolakhat Bagan in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The incident took place during a clash between the two friends who were consuming alcohol together.

According to sources, the two friends had a heated argument over an unknown issue which escalated into a physical altercation.

In a fit of rage, the accused Junel Kaita punched victim Arjun Mondal repeatedly until he fell unconscious.

Despite attempts to revive him, Arjun could not be saved and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The police were informed of the incident and arrived at the scene to arrest Junel, who was still at the location.

Earlier on March 8, a man was beaten to death by his own father and brother during Doul Mahotsav.

The deceased was identified as Azizul Islam. Both of the accused Iman Ali, his father and Ilias Ali, his brother has been apprehended by the Police.

According to sources, the father had a conflict with Azizul over his inherited property. The same led to his death as Azizul was mercilessly beaten by his father and brother.