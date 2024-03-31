Youth's Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances in Guwahati's Satgaon

In a sensational incident, the body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati's Satgaon locality on Sunday, reports said.
According to reports, the youth's body was first traced by some locals of the area this morning at Satgaon's Milijuli Path.
The deceased youth has been identified as Sumu Ali. Further, sources said that the youth hails from Satgaon's Nowapara locality.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the incident spot and launched a probe.
On the other hand, allegations have been leveled by Sumu Ali's family members against a youth named Ishad Ali. Sumu's family members have claimed that on Saturday night he left home after Ishad called him. They have further alleged that a three-member miscreants gang are involved in the murder.