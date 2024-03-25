Assam: JEC Student Drowns In Bhogdoi River, Body Found

After intensive search operations, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the body of a youth from Bhogdoi River in the Jorhat district of Assam on Monday.
This comes after the youth went missing having gone to the Bhogdoi River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, to take a bath. Soon after, search operations were launched in a bid to rescue the youth.
The youth, a student of the reputed Jorhat Engineering College, was identified as Arnab Kallor Borah. He died tragically and the cause of death is likely to be drowning, however, an autopsy will reveal more details.
Earlier this month, tragedy struck as four displaced children met a heartbreaking end in the unforgiving waters of the Tuitha River in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.
The innocent victims, siblings Lenchonghoi (9) and Thongkhohao (6), alongside their companions Lallenchung Lupho (6) and Thanggouhao (4), sought refuge at ECA Canan Relief Camp amid the ongoing state conflict.
Their routine afternoon task of washing by the river's edge on March 19 turned fatal, plunging them into the river's treacherous embrace.
Despite overnight efforts by rescuers, hope dwindled with the dawn as the lifeless bodies of the children were found after several hours.