Youths Inject Drugs Amid Rain in Guwahati

Amidst rain during Diwali, five youths including a girl injected drugs into their body by taking shelter under roof of a shop in Guwahati on Monday evening.

The incident was captured in CCTV camera of the shop which was closed during that time.

According to sources, the incident happened at Sewali Path in Hatigaon.

In the CCTV footage, it was seen that youths were helping each other to inject drugs into their body.

Due to cyclone Sitrang, Guwahati and parts of Assam is witnessing light showers. However, it did not stop the drug addicts to take shelter on the roadside in order to inject drugs.