Cyclone 'Sitrang': Red Alert Issued for Assam

Under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam on Monday.

The early morning weather in Guwahati on Tuesday was cloudy and cold breeze was blowing.

Meanwhile, IMD also issued red alert for three other Northeastern states- Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

"Under Sitrang influence, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on 24th & 25th October 2022," IMD said in a press release.

Earlier today, the West Bengal government was witnessed taking all the precautionery measures, including evacuation of people, and supply of relief material to shelters, to deal with possible devastation under the impact of Cyclone 'Sitrang'.

Civil defence teams are deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas. Tourists are not allowed to visit the beach and the shops have also been closed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people to "stay alert" as there is a high chance of rain on Tuesday due to cyclone Sitrang.