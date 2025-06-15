YouTuber Accused of Knife Attack on Two Vendors in Guwahati

In a shocking incident, an YouTuber allegedly attacked two vendors with a knife in Guwahati's Six Mile area on Sunday, sources said.

The incident unfolded following a heated argument between the YouTuber identified as Rabbani Soyam and a fruit seller in Six Mile. The altercation escalated quickly, resulting in Rabbani reportedly stabbing not one but two vendors named Jehrul and Nurul Haque.

Right after this, Rabbani fled from the scene. The accused is currently absconding.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time. One of the injured vendors has been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

