India’s Got Latent Controversy: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Interrogated by Guwahati Police

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani fully cooperated during his interrogation regarding an FIR filed against several influencers for allegedly promoting obscenity, confirmed Guwahati Police's Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain on Thursday.

Advertisment

"He has fully cooperated with the police," Jain stated. "After questioning, he has been allowed to leave."

Addressing the media, Jain elaborated, “Today, Ashish Chanchlani appeared for interrogation in connection with the FIR registered by Guwahati Police against several well-known YouTubers and social media influencers. His statement has been recorded, and since he cooperated, he was allowed to leave. However, he has been asked to appear again if summoned. His statements have provided vital information for our investigation."

Jain further warned that influencers who have not cooperated will receive fresh notices. “If they don’t comply, strict action will be taken," he added, also mentioning that Chanchlani may be called again if required.

Earlier, Guwahati Police issued notices to five prominent YouTubers—Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina—asking them to appear before the Crime Branch for questioning. The Mumbai police had instructed them to appear in Guwahati earlier this month.

The FIR, registered on February 12, accuses the YouTubers of allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions in the show India’s Got Latent.

Also Read: Is the Tide Turning Against Influencers? Guwahati Police Launches Major Investigation