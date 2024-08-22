Zomato Delivery Boy Attacked in Guwahati Over Payment Dispute

Speaking to the media, Islam said, "I had a delivery at Geetanagar Path and when I arrived, a woman came to receive the order, which was cash on delivery. She paid me Rs 500 for an order worth Rs 368, but I told her I didn't have change for Rs 500. She suggested that I process the change online, but I didn’t have the funds in my account either. I informed her that I couldn’t provide the change. She then gave me Rs 350 in cash, but I pointed out that she was Rs 18 short. Shortly after, two men confronted me, dragging my helmet. I managed to leave the location and reported the issue to Zomato customer care, but they didn’t respond adequately. I then notified my team head, who asked for the order number and ID. A few minutes later, the same two youths confronted me again on the roadside, approximately 600 metres from the customer’s location. They arrived on a two-wheeler and attacked me."