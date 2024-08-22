Zomato Delivery Boy Attacked in Guwahati Over Payment Dispute

A Zomato delivery boy was allegedly assaulted while delivering food at Geetanagar Path, under Noonmati police station, Guwahati. The attack occurred around midnight on Wednesday after a dispute over the payment.
The victim was identified as Mahidul Islam.
According to reports, Islam had gone to deliver an order worth Rs 368.
Speaking to the media, Islam said, "I had a delivery at Geetanagar Path and when I arrived, a woman came to receive the order, which was cash on delivery. She paid me Rs 500 for an order worth Rs 368, but I told her I didn't have change for Rs 500. She suggested that I process the change online, but I didn’t have the funds in my account either. I informed her that I couldn’t provide the change. She then gave me Rs 350 in cash, but I pointed out that she was Rs 18 short. Shortly after, two men confronted me, dragging my helmet. I managed to leave the location and reported the issue to Zomato customer care, but they didn’t respond adequately. I then notified my team head, who asked for the order number and ID. A few minutes later, the same two youths confronted me again on the roadside, approximately 600 metres from the customer’s location. They arrived on a two-wheeler and attacked me."
Following the attack, Zomato delivery boys gathered at Noonmati police station, demanding a thorough investigation and appropriate action against the culprits. Despite a complaint being filed, the accused managed to escape before the police could arrive.
The Noonmati police have launched a search for the attackers and are reviewing the details provided by the victim.