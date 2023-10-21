Zoo Road Car Stunt: DCP (Traffic) Summons Car Owner

In response to the viral video of girls sitting on the roof of a moving car in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) summoned the owner of the vehicle to appear before Geetanagar Police Station (Traffic) on Saturday.
According to sources, the Geetanagar Police is questioning the owner of the Hyundai Creta vehicle, Noor Remiya Begum, in connection with the car stunt on her vehicle after the DCP (Traffic) summoned her.
It may be mentioned that a group of three to four girls were spotted crossing the newly inaugurated Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo road while sitting atop a moving vehicle.
In an undated viral video, it was seen that the Hyundai vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 EM 9222, took a U-turn at Commerce Point and headed to cross the flyover where the girls were spotted sitting on the roof of the vehicle.
The video had triggered a reaction among the citizens raising safety concerns and demanding stringent action against the driver and the girls.